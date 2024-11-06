DIG instructs cops to intensify vigilance at Araku

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam range DIG Gopinath Jetti informed the department officials that there will be increased tourist footfalls in the next three months and directed them to consider the safety of the tourists as one of their top priorities.

Paying a surprise visit to Araku Valley police station, the DIG examined various records in the station, including crime records. Later, he instructed sub-inspector Gopal Rao to resolve the pending cases at the earliest.

He informed that people of the mandal should be made aware of the impact of the ganja abuse and its illegal transportation along with illicit liquor by visiting villages at frequent intervals and ensuring that the tribals do not get trapped in such cases.

Further, Gopinath Jetti informed that CCTV cameras will be installed in hotels, resorts and shops across Araku Valley and strict security measures will be taken at main junctions. The DIG made it clear that stringent action will be taken against those involved in anti-social activities.

During his visit, the DIG interacted with the staff and enquired about their well-being. He suggested to the staff that they should bring their issues to the notice of the higher authorities in order to get them resolved.