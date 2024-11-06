  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

DIG instructs cops to intensify vigilance at Araku

Visakhapatnam range DIG Gopinath Jetti examining records in Araku Valley police station of ASR district on Tuesday
x

Visakhapatnam range DIG Gopinath Jetti examining records in Araku Valley police station of ASR district on Tuesday

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam range DIG Gopinath Jetti informed the department officials that there will be increased tourist footfalls in the next...

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam range DIG Gopinath Jetti informed the department officials that there will be increased tourist footfalls in the next three months and directed them to consider the safety of the tourists as one of their top priorities.

Paying a surprise visit to Araku Valley police station, the DIG examined various records in the station, including crime records. Later, he instructed sub-inspector Gopal Rao to resolve the pending cases at the earliest.

He informed that people of the mandal should be made aware of the impact of the ganja abuse and its illegal transportation along with illicit liquor by visiting villages at frequent intervals and ensuring that the tribals do not get trapped in such cases.

Further, Gopinath Jetti informed that CCTV cameras will be installed in hotels, resorts and shops across Araku Valley and strict security measures will be taken at main junctions. The DIG made it clear that stringent action will be taken against those involved in anti-social activities.

During his visit, the DIG interacted with the staff and enquired about their well-being. He suggested to the staff that they should bring their issues to the notice of the higher authorities in order to get them resolved.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick