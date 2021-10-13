In tune with Gati Shakti plan, Visakhapatnam Port Trust initiates a host of projects

Visakhapatnam: In tune with the Rs 100 lakh crore PM Gati Shakti National Infrastructure Master Plan which will lay foundation for a holistic infrastructure for multi-modal connectivity to economic zones, the Visakhapatnam Port Trust (VPT) is all set to take necessary steps to augment infrastructure and services to ease the logistics.

Some of the initiatives taken by the port include development of Grade separator from H7 area to Convent Junction, the cargo traffic will be segregated from city traffic so that there will be a smooth movement of cargo traffic towards the port without any hindrance.

The existing container terminal expansion work with an investment of Rs 633 crore is in progress and the second terminal is expected to be operational from March 2022. This, according to VPT chairman K Rama Mohana Rao, will increase the traffic in the existing two-lane road from east break water to Convent junction.

Visakhapatnam Port Road Company Limited (VPRCL) and NHAI has taken up the project of road connectivity to Visakhapatnam Port of about 12.47 km facilitating smooth movement of cargo traffic between the port and NH16 and caters to the local traffic between Visakhapatnam city and Gajuwaka town. The port has taken up the work of providing electronic interlocking for operation of points and signals through object controller of North, South, North west and South west cabins connecting centre EI of R&D yard at an estimated cost of Rs 28 crore and its anticipated date of commissioning is November 30.

VPT is in process of developing construction of a covered shed in 20 acres at an estimated cost of Rs 210 crore with the financial assistance of Sagarmala Development Company Limited. Development of truck parking terminal in 20 acres at a cost of Rs 52.32 crore near exim park area to facilitate space for 600 trucks.

Also, VPT entered an MoU with TANGEDCO for rendering cost effective total logistics towards rail-cum-sea movement of coastal TANGEDCO coal from the Collieries of MCL / IB Valley to Visakhapatnam and subsequent shipment to the ports of Ennore and Tuticorin in South India.