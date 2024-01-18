Live
- Genotyping tech may help detect Covid variants more rapidly
- Google, Bing shows non-consensual deepfake porn at top of search results: Report
- Must-listen songs for devotees during the historical event of Ram Mandir Inauguration
- Shinde orders BMC to clean 3 temples in each Mumbai ward till ‘Prana Pratishtha’
- AFC Asian Cup: Irvine's lone goal helps Australia land to knockout stage
- GRAP-III revoked in Delhi-NCR as air quality now in 'very poor' levels
- FB, Insta collect all the data they can: Report
- INS Visakhapatnam responds to drone attack swiftly
- SARS-CoV-2 can infect dopamine neurons, cause long Covid symptoms: Study
- Euphoria over ‘pran-pratishtha’ high in MP, girl students form human chain to create figure of Lord Ram
Just In
INS Visakhapatnam responds to drone attack swiftly
Indian Navy's frontline warship INS Visakhapatnam, mission deployed in Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy operations, swiftly responded to a distress call by Marshall Island flagged MV Genco Picardy, following a drone attack on Wednesday night.
Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy's frontline warship INS Visakhapatnam, mission deployed in Gulf of Aden for anti-piracy operations, swiftly responded to a distress call by Marshall Island flagged MV Genco Picardy, following a drone attack on Wednesday night.
Acknowledging the distress call INS Visakhapatnam, undertaking anti piracy patrol in Gulf of Aden, intercepted the vessel on Thursday in order to provide assistance.
According to officials, MV Genco Picardy with 22 crew, including nine Indians, reported no casualties and the fire was controlled.
Indian Naval Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) specialists from INS Visakhapatnam boarded the vessel in the early hours of Thursday to inspect the damaged area. After a thorough inspection, they have rendered the area safe for further transit.
Following the scrutiny, the vessel is proceeding to the next port of call.