Priorities set to make Vizag more clean and green

Visakhapatnam: Apart from focusing on the core issue of sanitation which has a scope to improve, Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha mentioned that an action plan is getting readied to make Visakhapatnam much cleaner and greener.

Sharing his agenda with the media here on Tuesday, the Municipal Commissioner said replacement of manholes into machine holes, launching of 1,200-tonne capacity per day of waste-to-energy processing plant at Kapuluppada, development of the new 108-MLD sewage treatment plant (STP), development of green spaces in each ward were some of the areas which would be looked into on a priority basis.During his regular ward visits, Lakshmisha said, visible cleanliness would be one of the areas of focus. "With the waste-to-energy conversion plant reaching the final stage to get commissioned, the 800-tonne generation of garbage within corporation limits could be converted into energy with ease," Lakshmisha explained.

Further, the Municipal Commissioner said plans were afoot to convert 50 percent of the legacy waste with the support of the third-party agency and a green patch would be developed in Kapuluppada site. He said that all the steps charted out thus far would be implemented before the next Swachh Survekshan survey so that the rankings would go way forward.

There are already four STPs with a total capacity of 91-MLD existing in the city. However, the GVMC Commissioner said, another 108-MLD capacity STP would be added to the count. "If this takes shape, Vizag will stand out in the country with a total of 199-MLD capacity STP," Lakshmisha informed.