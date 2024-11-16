RINL gets 3 gold awards in Quality Control Circles meet

Visakhapatnam:Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited(RINL) bagged three prestigious gold awards in the international convention on Quality Control Circles (ICQCC-2024) organised by the Sri Lanka Association for the Advancement of Quality and Productivity in Colombo, Sri Lanka in a hybrid mode.

Three lean quality circle teams -Armor, Tarangini and Sadhana from RINL presented their case studies. QC team Armor of SBM department consisting of BV Sivaji, Mamidi Aditya, Nammi Pruthvi Raj, Sanyasi Rao Yalamanchi and Dhanunjaya Kuruba presented their case studies on minimising power and free hook chain downtime by eliminating structure damage, while team Tarangini QA&TD department, including G Sheshamma, Anshika Hotiyal, Snigdha Liticia Nag, Yalla Vijaya Sowjanya and Mahadasu Geethasri presented their case study on cyanide determination in water using micro diffusion cells. The Sadhana team of SMS-1 comprising Srinivasa Raju V, Bhanu Kiran Banda, M Satyanarayana and I Mohana Rao presented their case study on surge hopper-2 modification. All the three teams bagged the prestigious gold awards at the ICQCC-2024.

AK Saxena, CMD (additional charge), RINL congratulated the members and officials of Lean Quality Circle teams for bringing laurels to the company at international level.