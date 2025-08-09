RSS seeks statehood for Rayalaseema

Visakhapatnam: RayalaseemaRashtra Samithi (RRS) founder president Kuncham Venkata Subba Reddy expressed his concern that the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh has caused serious damage to Rayalaseema region.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he demanded the Union and State governments for a separate Rayalaseema state, or else it should be declared as Union Territory.

He mentioned that he wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce the separate Rayalaseema resolution Bill in the Parliament. Letters were also sent to President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer and Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, he added.

Further, Venkata Subba Reddy said that if the leaders of all political parties do not support the demand of a separate Rayalaseema, the people of the region will not hesitate to sacrifice their lives to achieve a separate State.

He urged the government to introduce a Bill in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha sessions to establish Rayalaseema as a Union Territory with 12 districts. Approve the Bill and respect the sentiments of the people of Rayalaseema, he added.

The founder president said that he would also announce an action plan to be implemented soon. He made it clear that he would fight for a separate State more vigorously in the coming period.