Visakhapatnam: Council meeting sets up 19-point agenda

Visakhapatnam: As majority of the points were approved, a few got postponed in the GVMC council meeting held here on Saturday. Though it was a 19-point agenda, some more points were also included as the meeting progressed.

The decision to mortgaging the GVMC's properties to avail a loan of Rs 164 crore for its projects was condemned by the Opposition parties, including the TDP, Jana Sena Party and Left parties.

JSP corporator P Murthy Yadav demanded a discussion on the committee report submitted on the corporation's commercial shops and other units based on the lease system. Meanwhile, the council approved the withdrawal of the floor leader chambers of the JSP, BJP and Left parties in the GVMC premises. However, the Opposition party floor leaders strongly objected to the proposal.

But it was, however, approved by the council. Corporator B Ganga Rao mentioned that they would fight against the points approved by the GVMC, including the leases of the shop, mortgaging of GVMC properties to avail loan and removal of the chambers. During the meeting, TDP corporators displayed placards against the mortgaging of GVMC properties.

Meanwhile, the council witnessed heated arguments between the TDP and the YSRCP leaders on various issues. Earlier, a rally was taken out by the corporators from the TDP, JSP and Left parties from the Gandhi statue at GVMC office as a mark of protest against mortgaging GVMC assets. Municipal Commissioner G Lakshmisha, MLCs Varudhu Kalyani and Vamsi Krishna Yadav, Deputy Mayors Jiyyani Sridhar and K Satish, among others were present.