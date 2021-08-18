Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena Party corporator P Murthy Yadav flays GVMC officials

Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena corporator P Murthy Yadav expressed anguish over the issuance of memos by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) officials to the secretariat staff for attending a review meeting conducted on development programmes in his ward.

Condemning the issuance of memos, the 22nd ward corporator staged a protest by lying down in front of the municipal commissioner G Srijana's car at GVMC office here on Tuesday.

Earlier, he announced that the protest would not stop until the memos were withdrawn. With this, additional commissioner AV Ramani reached there and tried to convince him. Speaking on the occasion, the corporator said he conducted the meeting with the secretariat staff, but it was treated as a 'crime'.

He alleged that the municipal authorities were giving priority to the YSRCP 'shadow' leaders more than the corporators. Later, the III town police took corporator Murthy Yadav into custody and took him to the police station.