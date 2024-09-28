Visakhapatnam: Social welfare director inspects city hostels

Visakhapatnam: Director of social welfare (SW) Andhra Pradesh B Lavanya Veni inspected SW boys hostel, Visakhapatnam and college girls hostel Central Park in the city on Friday.

She interacted with the students on the amenities, menu and quality of studies facilitated to them. The students were enquired whether they are facing any inconvenience in the hostel. Responding to the director, the students expressed satisfaction and said they were provided with all the facilities provided by the government.

Further, the director distributed blankets to the boys at the hostel and motivated them to focus on their studies. The welfare officials are advised to follow the SOP issued by the government to prevent seasonal diseases, food poisoning and safety and security among the students at the hostel. The director also recommended growing a kitchen garden at the premises.

Hostel Welfare Officers Association president Mohini, secretary Alivelu Manga and treasurer Anand submitted a memorandum to the director for release of diet, cosmetics charges, supply of cooking utensils, biometric equipment and enhancement of diet charges.

After visiting the hostels, the director thanked district collector M N Harendhira Prasad Visakhapatnam for renovating the SW hostels with Rs 5 crore.

Also, the director inspected the social welfare site in Siripuram for construction of suitable buildings for the development of SCs in the district.