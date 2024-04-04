Will not support either BJP or YSRCP: VDDUF

Visakhapatnam : Representatives of Visakha District Dalit Unity Forum (VDDUF) announced that Dalits will not encourage the BJP at the Center and the BJP alliance TDP-JSP parties in the State.

Addressing a press conference held at Ambedkar Bhavan in the city on Wednesday, VDDUF convener Boosi Venkata Rao accused the BJP, which has been in power at the Center for 10 years, for violating the Constitution of India.

Recalling that the BJP announced that if 400 seats are given to them they will change the constitution, the convener expressed concern that it is dangerous for the country.

He said that there is no protection for Adivasis, Dalits and Christian, Muslim minorities in the country. He opined that there is a conspiracy to turn India into a religious country by removing the word secularism from the constitution and there is a need to save the country from the BJP.

Venkata Rao emphasised that it is necessary to win the largest political secular alliance INDIA bloc. VDDUF advisor Sodadasi Sudhakar said that the YSRCP has ruined the SC and ST Corporations, diverted sub-plan funds and buried more than 20 welfare schemes. The ruling party has no moral right to ask votes of Dalits.

He said that the YSRCP should be defeated with a huge margin in the ensuing elections. He reminded that the VDDUF fought for Kodi Kathi Srinu’s bail and for the continuity of the halted welfare schemes. Sudhakar appealed to the people to extend support to the INDIA bloc to save the country from the saffron party.