Demand for varsity in Adilabad gains momentum

Adilabad: Despite the pressing need, public representatives in the district are accused of prioritising personal interests over the educational welfare of youth. Educationists express deep concern that no leader has seriously considered the transformative impact a university could have on the region’s youth.

Even though a committee of professors appointed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) identified Adilabad as a suitable location for higher education institutions, the absence of a university for decades reflects the apathy of successive governments. Among the ten original districts of Telangana, Adilabad remains the only one without a university.

Adilabad is known for its natural resources, forests, and cultural diversity. It hosts coal mines, limestone reserves, paper industries, and manganese mines. Rivers like Penganga, Godavari, Pranahita, and Peddavagu flow through the region. The district’s unique climate across three seasons makes it ideal for research. Yet, residents are forced to travel to other districts for higher education, and many abandon their studies due to financial and logistical burdens.

While Ambedkar University study centers and distance education programs exist in Adilabad, Nirmal, and Mancherial, there are no full-fledged postgraduate colleges, severely limiting access to advanced education.

Despite being one of the most backward districts with a large tribal population (over 350,000), and sharing borders with Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh, Adilabad missed out on hosting a tribal university. In 2008, the UPA government announced its establishment and issued GO 797. The state government followed with GO 783 in 2011, and land was identified in Utnoor. However, due to political maneuvering and local negligence, the university was shifted to Mulugu district. Tribal leaders, student unions, and intellectuals who fought for the university express deep anguish over this betrayal.

Nirmal was selected for a university based on recommendations from the Knowledge Commission led by Sam Pitroda. With existing infrastructure and land availability, ₹55 crore was sanctioned, and the university was named Saraswati University. However, the proposal stalled due to state bifurcation. The only PG center in the district, affiliated with Kakatiya University, has now shut down.

Similarly, a government engineering college proposed under GO 67, affiliated with JNTU Hyderabad, failed to materialize due to delays in land acquisition and subsequent elections.

Nirmal-based educationist and social activist Nange Srinivas has been campaigning for Saraswati University for years, meeting officials and representatives to stress its necessity. A recent roundtable discussion in Adilabad, organized by a leading newspaper, saw unanimous support from students, educators, intellectuals, and political leaders. Following this, activist Baddam Purushottam Reddy formed a Joint Action Committee (JAC) under the banner of University Sadhana Samithi, which plans to announce its action plan soon.