Down but not out: BRS all out to show might to Oppn

Warangal: As the April 27, BRS Formation Day, comes close, its leaders and cadre appear to be highly spirited to show their might to the Opposition - the Congress and the BJP. They wanted to make it clear that their party was just down but not out.

The buoyancy among the cadre was such that even a stalwart leader like Errabelli Dayakar Rao running like a hare to mobilise the crowds, and as well as to convince the cadre that left to join the Congress to return to the BRS fold.

Former chief whip D Vinay Bhaskar, former MLAs Peddi Sudarshan Reddy, Nannapuneni Narender and MLC Sirikonda Madhusudhana Chary have been trying their might to make the Formation Day a huge success. These leaders have their own strategies for exposing the Congress’ failures’.

On Wednesday, much to the surprise of his followers, taking a recess from his hectic work, Errabelli donned the role of a painter, writing party slogans on a wall at Devaruppula in Palakurthi constituency.

A veteran of several elections, Errabelli knows the people’s pulse very well. In every meeting and roadside chat with the people, he was pointing out the unfulfilled promises of the Congress Government.

Even though the Assembly elections are far away, it seems that the crescendo is going up in the BRS camp. Meanwhile, a startling

speculation is doing the rounds that some of the party hoppers who switched to the Congress are showing inclination to return to the BRS fold.

“The Congress leadership that wooed the BRS cadre before the Assembly elections hasn’t done anything significantly. Even the Congress second rung leaders are also unhappy as they didn’t get any nominated posts. These factors play an important role. However, many of them stuck to a ‘wait and see’ policy until the local body elections,” a senior Congress leader told The Hans India in persona. On the other hand, BRS leaders are oozing with confidence that their supremo KCR would do wonders.