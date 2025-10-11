Eatala wants local body elections with 42% BC reservation

BJP MP Eatala Rajender demanded that the State government conduct elections immediately with 42 per cent reservations to BCs without cheating them.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, he said that this is the first time that the local body elections are being held since he joined the BJP and that it is his responsibility to make those who have been with him for 25 years to win. 85 percent of the population in Telangana is from the weaker sections. Bharatiya Janata Party has been demanding from the beginning that 42 percent reservation for BCs should be implemented as declared in Kamareddy. That is why the BJP gave its support in the Assembly and Council for the cause. But the Congress party has lacked sincerity, honesty, and commitment, he said.

Congress is not a new party, and Revanth is not a new leader. Who would have thought that a party that ruled the country and the state for 50 years would act so poorly, thoughtlessly, and foolishly, Rajender said. The BC reservation issue is not related to the state, the right to amend the constitution belongs to Parliament. If the Congress party in the state had the power to implement 42%, then it would be understandable why they went to Jantar Mantar for a dharna.

Eatala said that BC reservations in the present form could not be implemented and BCs are being cheated by Congress. There are only two reservations on the basis of population in the entire country, tribal and schedule caste. Rajeder demanded that the Congress party should apologise and hold elections immediately. The history of making a minority, a Dalit, and an Adivasi the president belongs to the Bharatiya Janata Party.