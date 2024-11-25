Naini for new vistas to captivate people

Warangal: Leaders make use of all the social media platforms spaces including the X Spaces, live audio conversations hosted on X (formerly Twitter). Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy is one of those leaders who knows how to mingle with the masses and class.

Naini on Sunday shared the X Space of the TPCC Media and Communication chairman Sama Rammohan Reddy and spoke extensively about the welfare and development taking place in Warangal. More than that, he was livid with how the Opposition Parties used social media to spread lies.

“It’s time for the Congress cadres to buckle up themselves to hit back at the Opposition on social media,” Naini says.

“In the last year, development has been on the fast track in Warangal with the government allocating funds,” he said, referring to the recently inaugurated Kaloji Kalakshetram, Naim Nagar bridge, Mada Streets of Bhadrakali, new GWMC building, new polytechnic building, inner and outer ring roads etc.

“The government also cleared the construction of an underground drainage system with an estimated cost of Rs 4,170 crore, besides sanctioning Rs 205 crore for the land acquisition for the revival of Mamnoor Airport, Naini said. All these developmental works need to be propagandized through social media platforms,” he said.

Naini clarified that those who strived for the party would get their due in the nominated and party posts. He also warned the Congress cadre not to meddle with the developmental works and welfare schemes.