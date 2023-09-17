Live
Warangal: Accenture hires 60 grads
Accenture, a US-based professional services company
Warangal : Accenture, a US-based professional services company, has selected 60 B.Tech final year students (2023-24) belonging to various branches of the engineering from the KITS, Warangal, during a campus placements drive with a package of Rs 4.50 lakh per annum, former Rajya Sabha Member Capt. V Lakshmikantha Rao said. “We have distinguished alumni and industry experts in the Board of Studies which looks after the upgradation of engineering curriculum to meet the growing requirements of software, IT and core companies,” he said.
Stating that a number of companies are lined up for the campus recruitment drives, institute treasurer P Narayana Reddy advised the final year B, Tech students to work hard to face interviews. Constant practice and developing their cutting edge technological skills are very important for getting placements with high CTC, he added.