Warangal Declaration will set the tone

Warangal: Warangal Declaration could well change the fate of the distressed farmers, a host of Congress seniors reiterated, referring to Rahul Gandhi's public meeting, christened as Rythu Sangharshana Sabha, here on May 6.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, CLP Leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said that the Warangal meeting will set the tone for a golden era for the farmers.

"The BJP-led Centre and the TRS government in the State tried their best by staging protests and counter protests to escape from the responsibility of procuring paddy from farmers. It's unfortunate that both BJP and the TRS are utilising the issue for their political mileage," Bhatti said.

Warangal which was in the forefront of many struggles needs to gird up its loins once more time to bring a qualitative change in the lives of farmers as the Congress will play a catalyst role to end the misery of farmers. The Rythu Sangharshana Sabha is to send a strong message to the Centre and State that the Congress is here to stand up and fight for the farmers, Bhatti said.

Former minister T Jeevan Reddy said that except Rythu Bandhu, the TRS government had forgotten all its promises such as crop loan waiver, free fertiliser supply and subsidised farm mechanisation etc. "In fact, the TRS government has no clear vision or a concrete policy to rescue the farm sector," Jeevan said.

MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that both the Centre and State continue to deceive the farmers. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi who promised to double the income of the farmers has in fact pushed them into debt trap," Uttam said.

On the other hand, the TRS government is deceiving the hapless farmers in connivance with the rice millers. The government is yet to take up full-fledged procurement of paddy, he said. "Telangana is the only State in the country that was not implementing crop insurance," he said, referring to the recent standing crop loss incurred by the farmers. There was none to look after the welfare of the tenant farmers, he added.

Responding to a query, Uttam said that KCR is scared of Rahul. The government has denied permission to Rahul who wanted to interact with the students at the Osmania University, he said.

Ponnala Lakshmaiah said that Congress has always stood by the farmers. He recalled the proactive measures taken by the Congress government between 2004 and 2014 for the welfare of the farming sector. "Thereafter, the TRS Government made a mockery of agriculture. Minimum support price (MSP) has become an illusion for the farmers. KCR Government has no clear vision to prop up the farm sector," Lakshmaiah said.

Senior leaders J Geetha Reddy, Balaram Naik, Seethakka, D Sridhar Babu, Naini Rajender Reddy, Janga Raghava Reddy and Errabelli Swarna were among others present. Earlier, the leaders inspected the public meeting venue, Arts and Science College in Hanumakonda.