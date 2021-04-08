Warangal: Jana Sena to contest GWMC elections

Warangal: The Jana Sena Party will contest elections to the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), that party's Telangana State in-charge Nemuri Shankar Goud revealed it in a meeting here on Wednesday. "Jana Sena Party will be the voice of distressed sections," Goud said, inaugurating the party office. He said that Jana Sena is the only party that provides political opportunity to the young aspirants.

"Pawan Kalyan has a vision for the upliftment of poor and marginalised sections. The change may not be possible instantly, but in the longer run Jana Sena could show what it meant for," Goud said. We will field candidates in all 66 divisions of the GWMC. With committees for all the divisions in place, the party is all geared up for the elections to the GWMC, he added, expressing confidence that they would certainly make in impact in the polls.

Ruling TRS' failures are our weapons in the upcoming elections, and we would go to people exposing the failures of the present establishment. Jana Sena cadres would show the spirit of Kakatiyas, he added. State leaders Rama Rao, Ram Talluri, Kavya, Laxman Gowd, Sampath Nayak, Rajalingam, district leaders Rajender, Vamsi, Gade Prithvi and Balu Gowd were among others present.