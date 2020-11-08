Passenger held with 1,456 grams gold at Kannur Airport

X
Highlights

The Air Intelligence Unit at Kannur Airport seized 1,456 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai, on Saturday, according to the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi

Kochi : The Air Intelligence Unit at Kannur Airport seized 1,456 grams of gold from a passenger who arrived from Dubai, on Saturday, according to the Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi.

The passenger has been arrested.

The passenger concealed the gold as compound form and wrapped it around his ankles, Commissionerate of Customs (Preventive), Kochi informed.

