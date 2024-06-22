60 foreign nationals held in Afghanistan's jails

Live
A total of 60 foreign nationals have been held in prisons in Afghanistan, a local media outlet reported on Saturday.
Kabul: A total of 60 foreign nationals have been held in prisons in Afghanistan, a local media outlet reported on Saturday.
Afghanistan is holding 60 foreigners, including 10 women, in prisons, Ariana News quoted Abdullah Hamdard, Deputy Head of the Prison Administration, as saying.
The foreigners are imprisoned in the country for various crimes, said Hamdard, adding that there is no torture in the prisons of the nation, but there are opportunities for prisoners to learn and train.
The nationalities of the detainees were not revealed, Xinhua news agency reported.
The administration had reported 40 foreign detainees in April, adding that they were from various countries, including neighbouring nations.
According to Hamdard, about 20,000 people, including 1,500 women, are currently held in prisons in the country.