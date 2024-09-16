  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > International

6.3-magnitude quake hits northeast of Saipan

6.3-magnitude quake hits northeast of Saipan
x
Highlights

An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 jolted 262 km northeast of Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, at 21:36:35 on Monday local time (11:36:35 GMT), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Sydney: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 jolted 262 km northeast of Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, at 21:36:35 on Monday local time (11:36:35 GMT), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.

The epicentre, with a depth of 42.9 km, was initially determined to be at 17.142 degrees north latitude and 147.180 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently, there is no tsunami warning triggered by the earthquake, according to the US Tsunami Warning System.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage were released by authorities.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick