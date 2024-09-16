6.3-magnitude quake hits northeast of Saipan

Sydney: An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.3 jolted 262 km northeast of Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, at 21:36:35 on Monday local time (11:36:35 GMT), the US Geological Survey (USGS) said.



The epicentre, with a depth of 42.9 km, was initially determined to be at 17.142 degrees north latitude and 147.180 degrees east longitude, Xinhua news agency reported.

Currently, there is no tsunami warning triggered by the earthquake, according to the US Tsunami Warning System.

No immediate reports of casualties or damage were released by authorities.