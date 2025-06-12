  • Menu
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash

Boeing expresses condolences and offers full support to Air India after the crash of Flight 171.

Boeing has released a statement regarding the tragic crash of Air India Flight 171. The company said, “We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected.”

Boeing expressed its readiness to assist Air India during this difficult time and offered condolences to everyone impacted by the incident.

