At least 9 Pakistanis killed in attack on vehicle repair shop in Iran

Islamabad: At least nine Pakistani nationals were killed while three others were critically injured in an attack on a vehicle repair shop in the Sirkan area of Saravan City in Iran’s Sistan-Baluchistan Province, an Iranian news outlet reported, citing Iranian and Pakistani officials as well as local media.

The victims hailed from districts including Multan, Muzaffaragarh and Bahawalpur, according to initial reports, The Qorasan Diary reported.

The armed assailants responsible for the attack remain unidentified, Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Muhammad Mudassir Tipu, confirmed the tragic incident and urged Iran to extend full cooperation in the matter.

In a statement posted on his social media handle, Ambassador Tipu expressed deep shock over the killings and assured that the Embassy would provide support to the bereaved families.

He also mentioned that a counselor from Zahidan is enroute the incident site and the hospital where the injured are receiving treatment.

The attack comes amid recent tensions between Pakistan and Iran, triggered by a series of incidents, Express Tribune reported.

On January 16, Iran conducted missile and drone strikes within Pakistan's Balochistan province, purportedly targeting the terrorist group Jaish ul-Adl. In response, Pakistan condemned the "violation of its airspace" and recalled its Ambassador from Iran.