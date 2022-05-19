Burj Khalifa disappears in a layer of dust amid sandstorm

Dubai: The world's tallest building disappeared behind a layer of gray dust on Wednesday as sandstorms that swept through the Middle East hit the United Arab Emirates, prompting weather and traffic warnings.

The 828-metre (2,716ft, 6in) Burj Khalifa, which towers over Dubai and is usually visible across the bustling financial hub, retreated behind a curtain of suspended earth that shrouded much of the country.

The United Arab Emirates is just the latest country in the path of sandstorms that have smothered Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Iran and others in recent days, shutting down airports and schools and sending thousands of people to hospital with respiratory problems. The air quality index (AQI) in the capital Abu Dhabi jumped into the "dangerous" zone overnight, according to waqi.info and the Plume pollution app.

Sandstorms in the Middle East are becoming more frequent and intense, a trend associated with overgrazing and deforestation, overuse of river water and more dams.

Experts say the phenomenon could worsen as climate change distorts regional weather patterns and drives desertification. Emirati authorities have issued a nationwide-warning, urging residents to remain vigilant.

"Abu Dhabi Police are urging drivers to be cautious due to low visibility in high winds and dust," police tweeted, as residents took to social media to post photos and stories. videos. "Please don't get distracted by taking videos or using your phone," he added.