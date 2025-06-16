Fresh Attacks Erupt Between Iran and Israel, Casualties Reported

Kan public broadcaster confirms the recovery of an 80-year-old man’s body in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv after Iran's recent strike on Israel.

The Iran Israel conflict live on Israel resulted in at least four fatalities.

The Kan news agency reported that three people have lost contact and are now in Middle East tensions following Iranian missile strikes in Haifa.

We reached out to Alon Pinkas who used to serve as an Israeli diplomat and is now a writer to discuss the reports from news agencies Reuters and Associated Press about how Trump blocked an Israeli plan to assassinate Iran's supreme leader.

From Tel Aviv Alon Pinkas remarked that the reports originating from unnamed US sources sparked numerous questions.

Why would Israel request the United States to undertake such an operation? And why would the US leak this? The message aimed to intimidate Iran's political leaders by demonstrating that all options remained viable. The situation may have been an attempt to demonstrate US restraint or to encourage Israel to practice restraint. The former diplomat stated that nothing more happened beyond those events.

Multiple reports of falling Israel airstrike casualties debris have been received by police across different locations within Israel.

The Police reported on X that bomb disposal units alongside police forces are presently active at multiple sites.

Residents of Israel need to avoid areas struck by projectiles for their safety and to assist emergency workers in performing their tasks without risk. The Home Front Command requests residents to continue cooperating with law enforcement and to follow all issued directives.

Israel’s Channel 12 News released a video documenting widespread destruction to buildings after recent Iran attacks Israel 2025 throughout the nation.

The latest war update from Israeli sources report three fatalities and multiple injuries resulting from recent strikes.