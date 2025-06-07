Live
- Payyavula warmly welcomes Union Min Sitharaman
- Osmania Hospital doctor’s painless haemorrhoid treatment technique gets int’l recognition
- Land worth Rs 7 cr donated to Urukunda Narasimha Swamy Temple
- Man arrested, 670 e-cigarettes worth Rs 21 lakh seized
- Permissions granted for 53 applications through single desk portal
- Be stakeholders in Viksit Bharat vision: UMoS Defence
- City student bags gold in Taekwondo championship
- Reforms aim to give big boost to mineral sector: Kishan
- Indiramma houses for urban poor with G+3 model: Ponguleti
- Tight security for Bakrid celebrations
Gaza marks start of Eid with outdoor prayers in rubble
Highlights
Deir al-Balah: Palestinians across the war-ravaged Gaza Strip marked the start of one of Islam's most important holidays with prayers outside...
Deir al-Balah: Palestinians across the war-ravaged Gaza Strip marked the start of one of Islam's most important holidays with prayers outside destroyed mosques and homes early Friday, with little hope the war with Israel will end soon.
With much of Gaza in rubble, men and children were forced to hold the traditional Eid al-Adha prayers in the open air and with food supplies dwindling, families were having to make do with what they could scrape together for the three-day feast.
Next Story