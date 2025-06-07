  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > International

Gaza marks start of Eid with outdoor prayers in rubble

Gaza marks start of Eid with outdoor prayers in rubble
x
Highlights

Deir al-Balah: Palestinians across the war-ravaged Gaza Strip marked the start of one of Islam's most important holidays with prayers outside...

Deir al-Balah: Palestinians across the war-ravaged Gaza Strip marked the start of one of Islam's most important holidays with prayers outside destroyed mosques and homes early Friday, with little hope the war with Israel will end soon.

With much of Gaza in rubble, men and children were forced to hold the traditional Eid al-Adha prayers in the open air and with food supplies dwindling, families were having to make do with what they could scrape together for the three-day feast.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick