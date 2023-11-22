  • Menu
Hamas wants Israel to halt use of UAV’s during humanitarian pause

Hamas wants Israel to halt use of UAV's during humanitarian pause
Highlights

As part of the condition for the release of hostages, Hamas has demanded Israel to stop use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)s during the four-day humanitarian pause in Gaza.

Tel Aviv: As part of the condition for the release of hostages, Hamas has demanded Israel to stop use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV)s during the four-day humanitarian pause in Gaza.

This, according to Qatari mediators, was one of the major demands that was put forward by the Hamas's military commander, Yahya Sinwar who is one of the most wanted leaders in Israel.

Early Wednesday morning, Hamas and Israel agreed on the humanitarian pause which was reached after through mediatory talks by Qatar and the US.

According to informed sources, Israel will also release Palestinians who are arrested jailed in Israel.

However Israel has categorically stated that it will not release any murder accused and most of the prisoners who will be released are women and children.

