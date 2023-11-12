Huge installation in Tel Aviv calls for death penalty for Hamas

Tel Aviv: A huge installation has been set up at the busy Dizengoff square in Tel Aviv demanding death penalty to the Hamas militants responsible for the slaughter and kidnapping of people inside Israel on October 7.

The installation, in front of Dizengoff’s Square's iconic 'Fire and Water Fountain', depicts a rope gallows framed by a pair of giant wings. The surface of the wings is covered with the faces of those murdered on October 7.

The families of hostages and missing persons of the massacre and mayhem are putting up pressure on the Government of Israel to bring back the 242 people in the custody of Hamas.

The families have publicly demanded that there should not be any ceasefire without bringing the hostages back home. They have coined the slogan, "No ceasefire without hostages".

Several programmes are being conducted in many global capitals including Paris, London, Copenhagen and Washington by the families of the hostages and missing persons.

Meanwhile, the IDF has claimed that it has inflicted heavy destruction to the Hamas in Gaza strip and that several of its outfit's commanders were killed.

The IDF also said that it would help out in evacuating children who are in incubators in Al-Shifa hospital, Gaza after the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said that it had lost contact with the Al-Shifa hospital since Saturday night.