Live
- ‘Digital Detox Centres’ in Khammam forests soon
- Microsoft and OpenAI Strike New Agreement as Startup Eyes IPO Path
- Ongoing plight for urea: Desperate farmers queue up for hours
- HC protects Aishwarya’s personality rights
- Delhi govt seeks assistance from Haryana to pump out floodwater
- Yamuna water level drops below warning mark
- Delhi to open 101 Ayushman Mandirs, 5 hospital blocks
- SC to hear actor Kangana’s plea for quashing defamation case
- Traffic congestion hits passengers & commuters hard at Kurnool bus stand
- Command Control Room for Baba centenary celebrations inaugurated
Indian Motel Manager Beheaded In Texas After Dispute Over Washing Machine
Highlights
- Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, a 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager from Karnataka, was brutally beheaded in Dallas, Texas, after a heated argument over a faulty washing machine.
- The attack occurred in front of his wife and teenage son.
- Suspect Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, 37, has been arrested and charged with capital murder.
A shocking crime in Dallas, Texas, claimed the life of 50-year-old Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, an Indian-origin motel manager from Karnataka. Nagamallaiah was brutally beheaded after an argument with his coworker, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, over a malfunctioning washing machine. The incident took place on Wednesday morning at the Downtown Suites motel where both men worked.
According to police, tensions flared when Nagamallaiah asked another person to translate his instructions instead of addressing Cobos-Martinez directly. Enraged, the suspect left, returned with a machete, and attacked Nagamallaiah as he attempted to flee toward the motel office. The horrific assault unfolded in front of Nagamallaiah’s wife and 18-year-old son, who tried in vain to protect him.
Cobos-Martinez, 37, was arrested shortly after and faces capital murder charges. He remains in custody without bond and could face life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty if convicted. Investigators revealed he has a prior criminal record in Houston for auto theft and assault.
Friends and relatives described Nagamallaiah as a kind and devoted family man. The local Indian community has organized a fundraiser to support his grieving wife and son with funeral expenses and the son’s college education. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday.
Next Story