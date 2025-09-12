Indian Motel Manager Beheaded In Texas After Dispute Over Washing Machine

A shocking crime in Dallas, Texas, claimed the life of 50-year-old Chandra Mouli “Bob” Nagamallaiah, an Indian-origin motel manager from Karnataka. Nagamallaiah was brutally beheaded after an argument with his coworker, Yordanis Cobos-Martinez, over a malfunctioning washing machine. The incident took place on Wednesday morning at the Downtown Suites motel where both men worked.

According to police, tensions flared when Nagamallaiah asked another person to translate his instructions instead of addressing Cobos-Martinez directly. Enraged, the suspect left, returned with a machete, and attacked Nagamallaiah as he attempted to flee toward the motel office. The horrific assault unfolded in front of Nagamallaiah’s wife and 18-year-old son, who tried in vain to protect him.

Cobos-Martinez, 37, was arrested shortly after and faces capital murder charges. He remains in custody without bond and could face life imprisonment without parole or the death penalty if convicted. Investigators revealed he has a prior criminal record in Houston for auto theft and assault.

Friends and relatives described Nagamallaiah as a kind and devoted family man. The local Indian community has organized a fundraiser to support his grieving wife and son with funeral expenses and the son’s college education. Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday.