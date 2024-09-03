Malta records second case of monkeypox in 2024

Live
Just In
Maltese health authorities on Tuesday announced the second case of monkeypox in the country this year.
Valletta: Maltese health authorities on Tuesday announced the second case of monkeypox in the country this year.
The latest case of the virus was confirmed in a Maltese resident who contracted the virus through sexual activity, the Health Ministry said. However, the patient is clinically stable, and does not require hospitalization.
"The patient has been isolated and contact tracing efforts are underway to prevent further transmission," the Health Ministry said in its statement, adding that further testing is currently being carried out to determine the specific strain of the virus, Xinhua news agency reported.
The first Mpox case in Malta, confirmed last week, was identified as a less severe strain (Clade II).
Up until 2023, Malta had investigated 35 cases in relation to the global Mpox outbreak.