Nepal, Qatar agree to increase cooperation in various sectors

Nepal, Qatar agree to increase cooperation in various sectors
The governments of Nepal and Qatar on Wednesday reached agreements on bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

Kathmandu: The governments of Nepal and Qatar on Wednesday reached agreements on bilateral cooperation in various sectors.

The two countries sealed the deals, two agreements and six memorandums of understanding, after an hour-long meeting between the delegations led by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, according to Amrit Bahadur Rai, spokesperson for Nepal's Foreign Ministry.

Media, business, culture and arts, education, scientific research and youth and sports are the areas on which the two countries agreed to focus their cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.

The emir arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday for a two-day state visit.

