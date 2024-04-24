Live
- WB moves SC against Calcutta HC order axing 25,753 school jobs
- Time is right for BJP to make an entry into Kerala: Amit Shah
- REC okays Rs 1,869 crore loan for Kiru hydro project in J&K
- Nepal, Qatar agree to increase cooperation in various sectors
- 10 Effective and Gentle Techniques to Discipline Kids
- Six-year-old girl allegedly molested by tuition teacher's son in south Delhi
- Recording co's appeal in Madras HC casts a shadow on Ilaiyaraaja's 4.5K songs
- Turkish police detain 11 suspected IS members
- Vice FMs of South Korea, Canada discuss cooperation in energy, G7 ties
- HUL posts 6 pc fall in Q4 net profit at Rs 2,406 crore, declares dividend of Rs 24 per share
Just In
Nepal, Qatar agree to increase cooperation in various sectors
Highlights
The governments of Nepal and Qatar on Wednesday reached agreements on bilateral cooperation in various sectors.
Kathmandu: The governments of Nepal and Qatar on Wednesday reached agreements on bilateral cooperation in various sectors.
The two countries sealed the deals, two agreements and six memorandums of understanding, after an hour-long meeting between the delegations led by Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and Nepali Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal, according to Amrit Bahadur Rai, spokesperson for Nepal's Foreign Ministry.
Media, business, culture and arts, education, scientific research and youth and sports are the areas on which the two countries agreed to focus their cooperation, Xinhua news agency reported.
The emir arrived in Kathmandu on Tuesday for a two-day state visit.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS