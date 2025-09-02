Over 800 killed as 6.0 quake rattles Afghanistan

Kabul: A massive rescue operation was underway in Afghanistan on Monday, after a strong earthquake and multiple aftershocks flattened homes in a remote, mountainous region, killing more than 800 people, the Taliban authorities said.

The earthquake struck just before midnight, shaking buildings from Kabul to neighbouring Pakistan's capital, Islamabad. More than 1.2 million people likely felt strong or very strong shaking, according to the US Geological Survey (USGS).