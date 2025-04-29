Over Half of Kashmir’s Tourist Spots Shut Down Amid Rising Security Concerns

Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have shut down more than half of the region's tourist sites following a deadly terror attack in Pahalgam that left 26 civilians dead. The closures, part of an urgent security overhaul, aim to prevent further violence in the restive Himalayan territory.

According to an internal government document reviewed by Reuters, 48 of Kashmir’s 87 designated tourist destinations have been closed to the public as of Tuesday. Security has also been ramped up at the remaining locations. Officials have not specified how long the restrictions will remain in place, and no formal comment has been made by the administration.

The crackdown follows a brutal assault in Pahalgam last week, where gunmen reportedly separated men by religion before targeting Hindu tourists in a close-range shooting. Indian authorities identified two of the three assailants as Pakistan-based militants. Pakistan has denied involvement and called for an independent investigation.

The incident has reignited long-standing tensions between India and Pakistan, both of whom claim Kashmir in full but control only parts. India accuses Pakistan of backing armed insurgency in the region — a charge Islamabad denies, insisting its support is limited to diplomatic and moral advocacy for Kashmiri self-determination.

Following the attack, New Delhi suspended the decades-old Indus Waters Treaty, while Pakistan responded by shutting its airspace to Indian carriers. These steps mark a serious escalation in bilateral hostilities.

Once plagued by regular militant violence, Kashmir had begun to reclaim its position as a prominent tourist destination in recent years, thanks to relative calm and government promotion. However, the recent violence has triggered widespread panic, with many tourists cutting their trips short just as the summer travel season begins.

Adding to the regional instability, Indian military officials said on Tuesday they had responded to “unprovoked” small arms fire from Pakistani army posts along the Line of Control (LoC) for the fifth consecutive night. No casualties were reported, and Pakistan’s military has yet to respond to requests for comment.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif told Reuters that his country is bracing for what he described as a possible Indian military operation, and that troops have been reinforced along the border.

As the situation remains tense, both governments face mounting pressure — domestically and internationally — to prevent a further slide toward open conflict.