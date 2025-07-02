Quad Nations Demand Justice For Pahalgam Terror Attack

The Quad alliance has demanded swift justice for those responsible for the devastating Pahalgam terror attack, calling upon the international community to support efforts in bringing the culprits to account.

Foreign Ministers from the four-nation partnership strongly denounced the April 22 incident that resulted in 26 fatalities and emphasized the urgent need for decisive action against terrorism that crosses international borders.

Notably absent from their collective statement was any direct reference to Pakistan or the subsequent four-day armed confrontation between Indian and Pakistani forces that occurred in May.

The diplomatic gathering took place in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, July 1, 2025, bringing together India's External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong, and Japan's Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya.

The Quad representatives expressed their "strongest condemnation" of the terrorist incident in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 25 Indian citizens and one Nepali national, while leaving numerous others wounded.

The Ministers conveyed their profound sympathy to the bereaved families and expressed hopes for the complete recovery of those who sustained injuries in the attack.

They issued a clear demand for accountability, stating that those who planned, executed, and funded this heinous act must face justice immediately. The alliance called upon all United Nations member countries to fulfill their international legal obligations and cooperate fully with relevant authorities in accordance with UN Security Council directives.

Beyond addressing the terror attack, the Quad meeting revealed plans to establish a Ports of the Future partnership initiative in Mumbai during 2025.

The Ministers also voiced significant concerns regarding tensions in the East China Sea and South China Sea regions. They reaffirmed their collective stance against any unilateral military actions intended to alter existing territorial arrangements through force or intimidation, in an apparent reference to China's expanding military presence in these disputed waters.