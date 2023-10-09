Sri Lanka president voices concern over Israel situation

Colombo : President Ranil Wickremesinghe on Monday expressed concern over the situation in Israel and emphasized the need for immediate action to ensure the safety of Sri Lankans residing there.

During the weekly cabinet meeting, President Wickremesinghe emphasized the need for immediate action to ensure the safety of Sri Lankans working in Israel, said a statement from his office. He asked the foreign ministry to ensure the safety of Israelis - both tourists and employees - in Sri Lanka and ensure their safe return. The police have been instructed to ensure the safety of Israeli citizens in Sri Lanka.

President Wickremesinghe called for an immediate cessation of hostilities, emphasizing the broader consequences of the crisis on global fuel prices. He noted that the ongoing conflict would likely lead to a prolonged period of high fuel prices, adversely affecting developing economies, including Sri Lanka.

Sri Lankan Ambassador in Israel Nimal Bandara told local media over telephone that at least two Sri Lankan workers, including a woman, have gone missing while another has been wounded in Israel. The two missing persons were identified as caregivers. About 8,000 Sri Lankans are employed in Israel and the majority of them work as caregivers.

"I want people to know that there is no need to feel worried," Bandara said. On Sunday, the foreign ministry called for the deescalation of the situation. It called for a negotiated settlement based on the 1967 agreement paving the way for the two states to live side by side.

Israel witnessed a surprise and unprecedented attack by Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, in its southern parts on Saturday morning. More than 700 people, including soldiers, have been killed and more than 2,100 injured in Israel while in the Gaza Strip, there are nearly 560 deaths and about 2,900 wounded in Israel's counterattack.