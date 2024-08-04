UN coordinator calls for justice on 4th anniversary of Beirut explosion

Beirut: On the fourth anniversary of the devastating Beirut explosion, UN Special Coordinator for Lebanon Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert met with families of the victims and called for justice, the state media reported.

The families shared their experiences of the unprecedented tragedy that shattered their lives, homes, and communities, said the report, adding that despite their relentless pursuit of truth and accountability over the past four years, their efforts have been in vain, with the investigation into the explosion stalled, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

In Hennis-Plasschaert's remarks, the special coordinator echoed the UN secretary-general's call for an impartial, thorough, and transparent investigation to bring truth, justice, and accountability, Xinhua news agency reported, quoting the state media.

A massive explosion rocked the Beirut port on August 4, 2020, killing more than 200 people, wounding over 6,000 others and destroying a big part of the city.