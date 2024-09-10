Yerevan Dialogue to bring the world's debates to Armenia

Live
Just In
New Delhi: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia, in collaboration with the Observer Research Foundation (ORF), is hosting the Yerevan Dialogue from September 9-11, 2024 in the capital of Armenia.
This event will bring together a diverse group of stakeholders, including heads of state, academics, and students, to address pressing global issues ranging from climate change and conflict to technology and health.
The Dialogue will be inaugurated by Nikol Pashinyan, Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia, on September 10. Ararat Mirzoyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Armenia, will also participate in the inaugural session.
This gathering will feature representatives from over 60 countries, including ministers, former heads of state and government, journalists, and experts.
Notable attendees include Xavier Bettel, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade; Minister for Development Cooperation and Humanitarian Affairs, Luxembourg; Peter Szijjarto, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade, Hungary; Davit Karapetyan, Secretary General, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Armenia; Ali bin Samikh Al Marri, Minister of Labour, Qatar; Kirti Vardhan Singh, Minister of State for Environment, Forest & Climate Change, India; and Narek Mkrtchyan, Minister of Labour and Social Affairs, Republic of Armenia.
Over three days, conversations will be centred around five key themes -- The Emerging International Order, Connectivity, Green Transitions and the Future of Energy, Digital Societies as Stable and Safe Economic Engines and The Future of Work.
With more than 170 participants from across the globe, the Yerevan Dialogue will bring the world’s debates to Armenia, fostering fresh ideas, solutions, and perspectives.
Armenia has emerged as the fastest-growing economy in Eastern Europe and Central Asia. It is leveraging its strategic position and rich cultural heritage to address contemporary challenges and forge new partnerships.