1 death, 8 new corona cases raise Karnataka tally to 701

Bengaluru: A 55-year-old woman from Davangere succumbed to COVID-19 and eight new cases in the past 19 hours raised Karnataka's tally to 701, an official said on Thursday.

"Positive case 694, 55 years female resident of Davangere, died on Thursday at a designated hospital," said a health official.

The deceased woman also suffered from diabetes, hypertension and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI).

She was on ventilator when she died of Covid, recording Karnataka's 30th death and Davangere's fourth.

Davangere is 266 km northwest of Bengaluru.

One Covid death happened after a day without one on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, eight new cases emerged from the state -- three each from Davangere and Kalaburagi, and one each from Hirebagewadi in Belagavi and Bengaluru Urban.

With the new cases, the state has breached the 700 marks to settle at 701.

With three new cases, Davangere is battling 47 cases, out of which 42 are active.

Of the new cases, five were women and three men, including a 13-year-old girl.

Among the new cases, four were contacts of the earlier cases and three are also suffering from Influenza-Like Illness (ILI).