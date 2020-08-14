16 RPF officials get Police and President's medals for distinguished service

New Delhi: A total of 16 officials of Railway Protection Force and Railway Protection Special Force have been awarded the Presidents Police Medal for Distinguished Service and Police Medal for Meritorious Service on the occasion of Independence Day, an official statement said Friday.

The Railway Ministry statement said that President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service has been awarded to DB Kasar, Principal Chief Security Commissioner of South Eastern Railway.

The President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service has been awarded to 15 railway officers, including Santosh N Chandran, DIG/R&T, Railway Board; Rajendra Rupnawar, Senior DSC/Northeast Frontier Railway; Sarika Mohan, Senior DSC/ Northern Railway; Shaik Karimullah, Assistant Security Commissioner/South Central Railway; Himanshu Shekhar Jha, Assistant Security Commissioner/Railway Board; and Gurjasbir Singh, Assistant Security Commissioner/ Northern Railway.

Nepal Singh Gurjar, Sub-Inspector/2BN RPSF; AB Rashid Lone, Inspector/6 BN RPSF; M Mohammed Rafi, Head Constable/South Western Railway; Shailesh Kumar, Inspector /Northern Railway; Sudhendu Biswas, Assistant Sub-Inspector/ Eastern Railway; Kawal Singh, Sub Inspector/ 2BN RPSF; K Ventateswarlu, Inspector/ South Central Railway; Ashraf Siddiqui, Inspector/ North Eastern Railway; and Surender Kumar, Assistant Sub Inspector/ Northern Railway have been awarded the President's Police Medal for Meritorious Service.