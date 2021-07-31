2 Dubai Returnees Have Been Detained For Smuggling 8.17 Kilogrammes Of Gold

Based on information about gold smuggling, air customs authorities in the city detained two Dubai returnees.



Their luggage was thoroughly checked, and it was discovered that it contained home appliances such as a juicer, rice cooker, and food mincer, among other things.

On suspected of gold concealment, the goods were deconstructed. Throughout the juice extractor and rice cooker, two half-cylinder of gold plates of 24K purity and two circular gold plates of 24K purity were discovered from there. Similarly, 37 octagonal-shaped gold plates and nine square-shaped gold plates coated with mercury and of 24K purity were discovered in the food mincer and nebulizer.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, passengers Asaithambi (22), of Alathur, and Viknesh (26), of Puddukottai, departed from Dubai on Emirates aircraft EK-544. The couple was arrested after a total of 8.17kg of gold worth Rs. 4.03 crore was confiscated from them under the Customs Act.