3-day RSS meet begins in Gujarat

RSS on Sunday commenced its three-day 'Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal' meeting in Bhuj, Gujarat.

RSS top brass, including Chief Mohan Bhagwat and General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale, are heading the three-day conference. Around 382 RSS delegates have assembled in Bhuj to attend the conference.

Sangh’s meeting will not only re-evaluate the organisational work but also revisit topics from the All India Coordination Meeting in Pune and address issues mentioned by Bhagwat during his Vijayadashami speech.

RSS leader Ambekar has also hinted at a new curriculum for the 'Sangh Shiksha' class in 2024, indicating a session marked by strategic educational developments.

Prominent leaders from the RSS and affiliate bodies, such as Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, and Bharatiya Kisan Sangh, are also part of the three-day conference.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also met the RSS leaders before the beginning of the session.

Inauguration of Ram temple, degradation of environment, climate change ramifications, cow protection, and rural advancement are some of the issues that will also be discussed during the conference.