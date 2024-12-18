4th phase Subhadra fund after verification

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida on Monday said that fourth phase distribution of funds under Subhadra Yojana will be made after completion of verification of documents of pending applicants.

The State government had earlier decided to distribute the first phase of the fourth instalment money of Rs 5,000 to eligible beneficiaries under the Subhadra scheme on December 25. Now, it has been put on hold as the verification process at field level is going on, Parida told mediapersons here.

As per the promise made by the BJP in its election manifesto, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ambitious women-centric scheme on September 17 to provide Rs 50,000 to each eligible woman of 21 to 60 years in five years between 2024-25 and 2028-29.

So far, the government has distributed the first instalment of Rs 5,000 to over 80 lakh women in three phases while more than 20 lakh new beneficiaries will be covered in the fourth phase, said Parida, who is in charge of the Women and Child Development department. The Deputy Chief Minister said over 1.06 crore women have registered themselves to get benefits under the scheme while applications of another 5.11 lakh women are under process. The applicants, who have completed biometric verification through OTP, will have to conduct e-KYC again at common service centres and ‘Mo Seva Kendras’, she said.

Anganwadi workers, revenue inspectors and Subhadra help desk officials are now conducting field verification to find out eligible women, whose applications were rejected as they were found to have crop fields over 5 acres of land, Parida said.

She also pointed out that over 31,000 women were removed from the scheme as they mistakenly selected the ‘opt out’ option in the portal and later submitted requests. Now, that option has been removed from the portal and such applicants can submit grievances for their re-registration. The government has black-listed 52 common service centres for dereliction of duty, while police complaints were registered against 14 such centres for allegedly demanding money from beneficiaries, sources said.