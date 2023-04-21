5 soldiers killed as terrorists ambush army vehicle

Poonch: Five army personnel were killed after terrorists ambushed their vehicle in Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility, officials said on Thursday.



Another soldier was seriously injured in the incident and was evacuated immediately to the Army Hospital at Rajouri, they said. "Today, at approximately 1500 hours, one Army vehicle, moving between Bhimber Gali and Poonch in the Rajouri sector was fired on by unidentified terrorists, taking advantage of heavy rains and low visibility in the area. The vehicle caught fire, due to likely use of grenades by terrorists," the Northern Command Headquarters said in a statement.

It said the five deceased personnel belonged to the Rashtriya Rifles Unit and were deployed for counterterrorist operations in the area.