5.6 earthquake in Nepal within 3 days, mild tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Tremors were felt in Delhi after an earthquake measuring 5.6 on the Richter Scale struck Nepal on Monday evening, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
According to the NCS, the epicentre was in Nepal and the depth was 10 km.
“Earthquake of Magnitude: 5.6, occurred on 06-11-2023, 16:16:40 IST, Lat: 28.89 & Long: 82.36, Depth: 10 Km ,Region: Nepal,” it said in a post on X.
Delhi and its peripherals felt mild tremors, lasting for several seconds.
Monday’s tremors follow the November 3 earthquake of magnitude 6.4 that struck Nepal at 11.32 pm.
The strong tremors resulted in the death of over 150 people in the hill country, which lies within one of the world's most active tectonic zones (seismic zones IV and V), making it highly susceptible to seismic activity.