60-year-old banana vendor nabbed in Mumbai with drugs worth Rs 35 lakh
Mumbai: Mumbai Police have arrested a 60-year-old man for peddling MD drugs while posing as a banana seller in Bandra.
The accused, identified as Mohammad Ali Abdul Gaffar Sheikh, was caught with 153 grams of MD drugs valued at Rs 35.30 lakh, according to the officials.
Mohammad Ali had been selling bananas near Bandra railway station but was simultaneously engaged in the drug trade, the officials said.
Based on a tip-off, the Crime Branch Unit 9 launched an operation after learning that he was secretly selling MD drugs under the guise of being a fruit vendor.
Late on Friday night, Mohammad Ali was intercepted by officers in civil dress while moving along Maharashtranagar Road near Bandra Bus Depot.
He was taken into custody for questioning, and when the police examined his handcart, they found a metal box that held a bag containing 153 grams of MD drugs.
The police stated that the confiscated drugs are estimated to be worth Rs 35.30 lakh in the global market.
A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and the accused was produced before a court, which remanded him to police custody until September 3, officials said.
During interrogation, Mohammad Ali revealed that he turned to the drug trade due to financial difficulties. He admitted that despite selling bananas in Bandra to make ends meet, the low income from fruit sales pushed him towards smuggling MD drugs as an alternative source of livelihood, according to the police.
Police officials are now probing the source of the drugs, the duration of his involvement in the trade, whether he had accomplices, and if he has a prior criminal record.
The investigation is underway.
Further details are awaited.