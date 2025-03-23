8 years of Yogi govt: UP CM's public address at 11 AM, several programmes planned

To mark eight years of Yogi Adityanath government, the Uttar Pradesh administration has planned multiple events and mega celebrations from March 25, the day he and his ministers took oath of office for the second term.

A three-day ‘awareness and information dissemination’ programme has been planned across various districts to publicise various government welfare schemes and also encourage people to get themselves enrolled for it.

The celebration of eight years of BJP government in the state will be kick-started by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s public address on Monday. The Uttar Pradesh CM is expected to share his ‘report card’, shedding light on various tangible and path-breaking initiatives taken under his watch. A substantial part of his speech is likely to centre around the successful organisation of Maha Kumbh, the world’s largest ever religious gathering in Prayagraj.

On the occasion, a three-day programme will be organised across all districts, where the government officials will enrol the beneficiaries for various welfare schemes of state government.

A directive to this effect is said to have been issued by the Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh. According to reports, the ministers-in-charges will inaugurate the programme in various districts, with local public representatives, to impress upon the people about developmental projects undertaken in the past eight years.

An exhibition will also be organised at several places to showcase the work done by the Yogi government in the past eight years.

Notably, CM Yogi Adityanath has been reiterating his government’s resolve to turn the state into a one-trillion-dollar economy by 2029.

Meanwhile, a mega 'School Chalo Abhiyan' is set to begin from 1st April to 15th April and for 15 days in July. During this period, teachers, village heads and members of the village panchayat will work towards making this event feel like a festival to the children. Teachers and principals will visit the villages and go from house to house to motivate the children to come to school.