82-Year-Old Retired Official Finally Charged In 1995 Disproportionate Assets Case

After nearly three decades of investigation, the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Chhattisgarh Police has finally submitted a chargesheet against an elderly retired government official in a long-standing corruption case dating back to the mid-1990s.

The special court established under the Prevention of Corruption Act in Bilaspur district received the chargesheet on Monday against DD Bhutada, now 82, who previously served as Joint Director of Food and Civil Supplies Corporation in Bhopal during the era of undivided Madhya Pradesh, officials confirmed.

This case has followed a complex procedural path since its initiation. Originally registered by the EOW in Bhopal in 1995, investigative authority was later transferred to the EOW in Raipur, which ultimately completed the investigation and filed the chargesheet.

The case stems from a September 13, 1995 raid conducted at Bhutada's Bilaspur residence and other properties connected to him. During these searches, investigators discovered substantial assets including a rice mill, multiple land parcels in Bilaspur district, gold and silver valuables, and approximately Rs 5 lakh in cash.

According to officials, the investigation revealed the former joint director had allegedly accumulated wealth valued at approximately three times his legitimate income sources—constituting disproportionate assets that prompted the corruption charges.

The case predates the formation of Chhattisgarh itself, which was established on November 1, 2000, after being carved out from Madhya Pradesh, highlighting the extraordinary duration of this legal proceeding.