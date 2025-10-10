9 UK varsities to set up campuses in India: Modi

Mumbai: In a major leap for global education, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Thursday announced that nine British universities are establishing campuses in India. Both the leaders were speaking at the CEO Summit in Mumbai.

This step will strengthen educational ties between India and the UK, in line with the objectives of India’s National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

These universities will offer Indian students learning opportunities within the country, while fostering joint research efforts between the UK- India and encouraging partnerships between academia and industry to drive innovation and enhance skill development. Five UK universities are expanding their global footprint by establishing campuses in major Indian cities.

Among them, the University of Bristol has received approval from the University Grants Commission (UGC) to open a new Enterprise Campus in Mumbai, which is expected to begin admitting students in the summer of 2026.

This follows the launch of the University of Southampton’s Gurugram campus. Other universities are University of Liverpool – Bangalore, University of York – Mumbai, University of Aberdeen – Mumbai, University of Bristol – Mumbai, University of Surrey in Gujarat’s GIFT (Gujarat International Finance Tec) City, and Newcastle University. Additionally, the leaders have decided to establish an Industry Guild and Supply Chain Observatory for cooperation on critical minerals. Its satellite campus will be at ISM Dhanbad.