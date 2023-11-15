Live
Just In
AAP accuses BJP of indulging in character assassination of Kejriwal, likely to file complaint with EC
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of indulging in character assassination of its National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal to influence the ongoing elections in various states across the country.
AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha said that the party will file a complaint with the Election Commission against the BJP, which he claimed is indulging in ruining the image of the Delhi Chief Minister through “derogatory, defamatory” posts on its official social media accounts and those of its office-bearers.
“The BJP is alive on character assassination, it thrives on character assassination. From Nehru to Kejriwal, the BJP has spared no one from character assassination. They do not improve their own image, but defame others,” Chadha said.
He claimed that these acts of the BJP were “weakening the idea of free and fair election” in the country.
He added that the AAP will file a detailed complaint against the BJP with the Election Commission.
“We expect them (Election Commission) to act,” Chadha said here in a press conference.