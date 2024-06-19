Agartala Mayor Dipak Majumder sworn in as Tripura Assembly member

Agartala: The Mayor of the Agartala Municipal Corporation, Dipak Majumder, who recently won the Assembly by-poll from Ramnagar on a BJP ticket, was sworn in as a member of the Tripura Assembly on Wednesday.



Assembly Speaker Biswa Bandhu Sen administered the oath of secrecy to Majumder as a legislator in the 60-member House at a brief function.

Chief Minister Manik Saha, his Cabinet colleagues, and other dignitaries were present at the function held in the lobby of the Assembly.

Official sources said that Majumder, who became an MLA for the first time, may keep his Mayoral post.

In the bypoll held on April 19, Majumder defeated CPI-M nominee Ratan Das by 18,014 votes.

The by-election was necessitated by the demise of sitting BJP MLA and former minister Surajit Datta on December 28 last year.