Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences

People across the country are saddened by the crash of Air India Flight 171 in Ahmedabad. Many leaders have shared their feelings and sent prayers to the families affected by this terrible accident.

Gautam Adani said, “We are very shocked and sad. Our hearts go out to the families who lost their loved ones. We are helping the families and working with the authorities.”

Priyanka Gandhi wrote, “My heart is with the families of the passengers and crew. The whole country hopes your loved ones are safe. May God be with you all.”

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, “I am deeply saddened by this tragic accident. My thoughts and prayers are with the families.”

Asaduddin Owaisi said, “I am very worried about the crash. My prayers are with the passengers and their families. I hope there will be a full investigation.”

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said, “I am very concerned about the crash. I pray for the safety of all passengers and crew.”

The whole nation is united in sadness and hope as rescue teams work to help those affected.